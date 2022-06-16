FIDELIS iM LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 15.1% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 141,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.22. 172,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,787. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.79. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $139.98 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

