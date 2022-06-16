Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

FITB opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,824,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $37,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

