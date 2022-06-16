Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. 191,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIL. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price target on Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Sunday. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cormark raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

