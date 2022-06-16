Financial Contrast: Taboola.com (TBLA) versus Its Competitors

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Taboola.com to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Taboola.com and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88 Taboola.com Competitors 650 3592 8869 248 2.65

Taboola.com currently has a consensus price target of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 288.01%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 57.29%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -3.19% -5.77% -2.96% Taboola.com Competitors -373.33% -14.50% -4.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion -$24.95 million -2.05 Taboola.com Competitors $9.01 billion $2.46 billion 15.08

Taboola.com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taboola.com rivals beat Taboola.com on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

