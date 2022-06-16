Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 595.0 days.

Shares of FCMGF traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 925. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCMGF shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Rowe started coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 target price for the company.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

