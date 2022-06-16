First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FA shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

FA opened at $13.35 on Thursday. First Advantage has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 40.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,948,000 after acquiring an additional 675,006 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in First Advantage by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after buying an additional 222,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Advantage by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,160,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,005,000 after buying an additional 416,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Advantage by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Advantage by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,410,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,898,000 after buying an additional 408,258 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

