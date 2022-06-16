First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RZV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 741.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of RZV stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.77. 26,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average of $94.39. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $105.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

