First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Invests $2.29 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,981,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,459,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 101,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $4.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.21. 414,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,646. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $91.92 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

