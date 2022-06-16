First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Takes Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 2,444.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after buying an additional 1,100,226 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,576,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,891,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Upwork by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 797,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 404,487 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of UPWK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.93. 51,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,905. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $56,373.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,787.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

