First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Acquires New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 421,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,920,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,585,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,050 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.61. 296,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,830,127. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.