First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Invests $1.13 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.08. The company had a trading volume of 132,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,182. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $185.27 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

