First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Invests $801,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,911,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after buying an additional 539,395 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $65.67. 107,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,851. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.