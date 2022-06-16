First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $99.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

