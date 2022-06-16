First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Purchases Shares of 37,777 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,982,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,507,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,846,000 after purchasing an additional 712,505 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 144,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,474. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

