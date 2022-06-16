First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$40.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM stock opened at C$31.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0799997 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$1,845,805.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,122,729.85. Insiders sold 97,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,647 over the last 90 days.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.