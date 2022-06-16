First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.50 and last traded at $50.82. 37,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 48,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07.
