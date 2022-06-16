First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDIV. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,564,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 490.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $789,000.

Shares of DDIV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,354. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $34.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

