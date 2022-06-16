First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $43.25. 381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79.
