First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 2,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.