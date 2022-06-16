First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.07 and last traded at $77.74. 150,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 63,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.81.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.58.

