FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,209 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $3.11 on Thursday, hitting $71.08. 197,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,617,013. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

