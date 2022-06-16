FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.57. The company had a trading volume of 117,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

