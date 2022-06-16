FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Invests $606,000 in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after acquiring an additional 118,610 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 93,253 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,221,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after buying an additional 65,745 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,886. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $27.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

