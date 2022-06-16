FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,982,000 after acquiring an additional 45,842 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.40.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.56. 20,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,459. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $248.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.27.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.