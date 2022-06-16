FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.08. 976,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,489,230. The stock has a market cap of $172.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.