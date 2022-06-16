FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 30,391 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 210,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $293,000.
GOVT traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,849,382 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22.
