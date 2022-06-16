FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 179,202 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 470.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 119,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 50,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.18. 97,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,627,972. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.