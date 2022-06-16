FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,200 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock traded down $17.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.06. The stock had a trading volume of 720,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

