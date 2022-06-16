Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells $175,606.15 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) EVP David Scott Offer sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $175,606.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,111.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, David Scott Offer sold 8,891 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $145,190.03.

On Monday, June 6th, David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $226,960.32.

Shares of FLEX traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,299,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,721. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 6.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Flex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLEX. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

