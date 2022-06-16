FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.89. 689,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 596,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter.

