FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock traded down $3.25 on Thursday, reaching $103.91. 1,020,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.