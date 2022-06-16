Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 54,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 420,951 shares.The stock last traded at $68.93 and had previously closed at $70.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. FIG Partners raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.8483 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

