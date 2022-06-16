Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.39

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.39 and traded as low as $13.42. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 5,621 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

