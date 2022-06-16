Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Short Interest Update

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSSI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FSSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 39,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,892. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

