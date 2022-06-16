Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.11. The stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,884. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWRD. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

