Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in May

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,138,700 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 2,293,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of FRLOF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.94. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.01. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of 0.82 and a twelve month high of 1.55.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

