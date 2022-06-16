French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.87

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.87 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 29.80 ($0.36). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 29.55 ($0.36), with a volume of 18,750 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £28.55 million and a PE ratio of -3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.93.
French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)
