French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.87

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.87 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 29.80 ($0.36). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 29.55 ($0.36), with a volume of 18,750 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £28.55 million and a PE ratio of -3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.93.

French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

