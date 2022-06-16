Fusion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $305,850.00 (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. Fusion has a market cap of $17.35 million and $305,850.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,820.14 or 1.00137431 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,888,828 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.