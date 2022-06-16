G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.81 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.50 EPS.

GIII traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 6,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $35.12.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIII. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.