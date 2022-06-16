G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Down 26.2% in May

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 159,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 274,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G Medical Innovations by 143.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in G Medical Innovations by 5.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

GMVD traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 4,431,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. G Medical Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

