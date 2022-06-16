GamerCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $331,524.00 (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $331,524.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,081.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,140.81 or 0.33997806 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00430071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00088339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012215 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 418,776,846 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

