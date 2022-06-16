GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
GMSQF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,718. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09. GameSquare Esports has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.80.
GameSquare Esports Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
