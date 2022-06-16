GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

GMSQF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,718. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09. GameSquare Esports has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

