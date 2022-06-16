GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on GAP to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GAP from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 11,815,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,961,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that GAP will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.