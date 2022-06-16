Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 63,300 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,072.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.05. 129,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

