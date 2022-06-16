Garde Capital Inc. Buys 506 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 0.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total transaction of $494,017.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,250,485. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock traded down $6.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.59. The stock had a trading volume of 135,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.13, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.99.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.