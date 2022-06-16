Garde Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) by 364.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,077,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 868,752 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $5,110,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $3,993,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 271,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 246.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 190,024 shares during the period. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,174. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

