Garde Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,872,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $62.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,945. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

