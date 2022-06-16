Garde Capital Inc. Sells 14,415 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 3.5% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $35,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,944. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

