Garde Capital Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 401,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,360.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.91. 15,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,558. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

