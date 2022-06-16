Garde Capital Inc. Sells 310 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Boeing by 448.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,837,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Boeing stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.84. 402,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,230,640. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $252.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

